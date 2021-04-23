It’s Delhi govt’s habit to blame others for failures: UP on oxygen supply row

Kanpur: Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling center, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronavirus cases, in Kanpur,Thursday, April 22, 2021. (PTI)

Hitting back at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s allegations that Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were restricting movement of oxygen supply meant for Delhi, senior minister and UP government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said it was the AAP government’s habit to blame others for its failures and lack of planning.

Singh said the UP government itself was not getting the required quantity of oxygen. He also alleged that Delhi was forcefully taking supply from UP and was not allowing it to get its quota.

“Why should we stop anyone’s oxygen supply. It is an old habit of the AAP government to blame others for its failures and lack of planning. Earlier, they used to blame the central government for their failures, and now they are pointing at Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” Singh told The Indian Express.

He added, “In fact, Uttar Pradesh itself is not getting its required quota of oxygen as Delhi has been forcibly taking oxygen from UP. Every state is eligible to get its eligible quota.”

Accusing the Delhi government of doing “dada giri”, Singh said, “Delhi cannot do dada giri and then cry like a child.”

Sisodia had accused Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for pushing Delhi towards a medical crisis. He alleged that out of its 378 MT of oxygen, which was promised to Delhi, only 177 MT was provided. He even alleged that the governments were using police force to create hurdles in oxygen transportation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted photos of the train, Oxygen Express, which had left Lucknow for Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand to procure oxygen. He said a green corridor has been created for the train.