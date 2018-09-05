It’s a serious fraud, will order forensic probe into accounts: SC to Amrapali

The court had earlier asked the group’s former statutory auditor to audit its accounts. (Express Photo by Gajendra yadav/File). The court had earlier asked the group’s former statutory auditor to audit its accounts. (Express Photo by Gajendra yadav/File).

Observing that a “serious case of fraud” had happened in the alleged diversion of funds invested by home buyers in Amrapali real estate group, the Supreme Court Tuesday said that it will order a forensic probe into the accounts and transactions involving its directors, ex-directors and their kin to get to the root of the matter.

“If money has been siphoned off, be rest assured, any person responsible will be firmly dealt with.. It’s a serious kind of fraud”, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit observed and asked Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh to suggest names of those who could be asked to undertake the audit.

The court had earlier asked the group’s former statutory auditor to audit its accounts. The auditor, Anil Mittal, said he conducted audit of the accounts till 2015; he was not given any balance sheets after that. He added there were 46 group companies, and over Rs 2,900 crore — invested by homebuyers to purchase apartments — was diverted by nine of these companies to buy shares in the other 37. Justice Lalit said: “We want to know where the money went…we want all audits…”

Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the group, said the documents were voluminous and were being compiled. To which Justice Lalit said: “Why are you saying this? Do you want your premises sealed? “We know it’s a little difficult, but we will retrieve the money wherever it has gone…,” said Justice Mishra.

On August 2, the NBCC had agreed to “undertake” the unfinished projects of the group, following which the court had asked it to submit a “concrete proposal”.

Keeping with the direction, the NBCC Tuesday submitted a proposal to the court, which envisaged completion of 15 residential projects having 46,575 flats in 6 to 36 months.

