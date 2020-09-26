ITIs in Himachal Pradesh to resume training activities from Oct 1

The Cabinet approved the restoration of Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana, or MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds, a decision announced last week during the Legislative Assembly session. (Representational)

Industrial Training Institutes in Himachal Pradesh will be allowed to resume training activities from October 1, according to a decision taken by the state Cabinet on Saturday. ITIs will be allowed to function by following the Covid guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, a government statement said.

The Cabinet also approved filling up of seven posts of deputy director in the Sainik Welfare Department on a contractual basis, eight posts of different categories in the planning department through direct recruitment, and 35 posts of panchkaram masseur in the ayurveda department on a daily-wage basis, besides renaming the ayurveda department as ayurveda vibhag.

The Cabinet approved the restoration of Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana, or MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds, a decision announced last week during the Legislative Assembly session. For 2020-21, the first instalment of Rs 25 lakh per legislative constituency would be released in October and the second instalment of an equal amount would be released after the elections to the Panchayati Raj institutions, the Cabinet decided.

The Cabinet also approved the signing of an MoU between the director of ayurved and M/s HLL Lifecare Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, for upgradation of Ayurvedic health centres to ayush health and wellness centres.

It decided to set up a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Ridge in Shimla, allotting the sculpting work to Padam Shri and Padam Vibhushan awardees Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar.

A presentation was made before the Cabinet regarding the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manali for inaugurating the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang.

