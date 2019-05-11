Toggle Menu
ITC chairman Y C Deveshwar passes away at 72https://indianexpress.com/article/india/itc-chairman-y-c-deveshwar-passes-away-5722474/

ITC chairman Y C Deveshwar passes away at 72

Y C Deveshwar was India's longest serving CEO and has received the Padma Bhushan in 2011, the country's highest civilian award. 

ITC chairman tenure: 90% shareholders support Deveshwar’s extension
ITC Chairperson Yogesh Chander Deveshwar addresses the shareholders during the company’s Annual General Meeting, in Kolkata on Friday, July 27, 2018. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

ITC chairman Y C Deveshwar passed away Saturday. He was 72. Industry sources have confirmed the development though ITC has not officially announced the news.

Y C Deveshwar was India’s longest serving CEO and had received the Padma Bhushan in 2011, the country’s highest civilian award.

Deveshwar joined ITC in 1968 and subsequently became the company’s executive chairman in 1996. Later in 2017, he was moved to the role of non-executive chairman. Sanjiv Puri is the current CEO and MD of the company.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur, passengers shifted to another plane after 8 hours
2 ISJK militant killed in Shopian encounter
3 Gujarat: Kin, police trade blame as hospital swaps bodies