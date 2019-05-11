ITC chairman Y C Deveshwar passes away at 72

ITC chairman Y C Deveshwar passed away Saturday. He was 72. Industry sources have confirmed the development though ITC has not officially announced the news.

Y C Deveshwar was India’s longest serving CEO and had received the Padma Bhushan in 2011, the country’s highest civilian award.

Deveshwar joined ITC in 1968 and subsequently became the company’s executive chairman in 1996. Later in 2017, he was moved to the role of non-executive chairman. Sanjiv Puri is the current CEO and MD of the company.