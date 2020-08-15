ITBP recommends 21 gallantry medals for action in Eastern Ladakh against PLA

A troop convoy moves towards eastern Ladakh, the region of the Indo-China clash. (File) A troop convoy moves towards eastern Ladakh, the region of the Indo-China clash. (File)

As the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) threatens to stretch into winter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recommended Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) for 21 of its personnel for fending off PLA soldiers in Eastern Ladakh.

The force is also conferring DGs Gallantry Commendations upon 294 personnel for showing “raw courage” during faceoffs in Eastern Ladakh this Independence Day.

Sources said that after being processed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the PMGs will be conferred upon the 21 ITBP personnel on Republic Day next year.

“The ITBP has recommended 21 names of its men for gallantry medals that faced the Chinese during face offs and skirmishes in May-June, 2020. Also, 294 ITBP personnel have been awarded with the DGs commendation rolls and insignias by S S Deswal, DG ITBP, on the eve of Independence Day,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said.

Recommending gallantry medals for its personnel in Eastern Ladakh, the force said in a statement, “The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control. With highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear.”

According to the ITBP, which is the first line of defence at the LAC, “even when the ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA. At places, they gave determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening nights. Due to the high altitude training and maneuver experience of the force in the Himalayas deployments, the ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hyper sensitive areas.”

Sources said these skirmishes and defensive actions were spread across Eastern Ladakh at various locations during the May-June period. The ITBP had also played a major role in the rescue of injured Army personnel during the June 15 clash.

The ITBP has also bagged a lion’s share of a special award for Covid services. As many as 318 ITBP personnel and 40 other CAPF personnel have been recommended for Union Home Minister Special Operation Medals for fighting Covid-19.

Another six personnel of the force have been awarded medals for their action in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

