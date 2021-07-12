It was humanly not possible to control Covid second wave: Amit Shah

“Even after doing everything , made new hospitals, made beds, factories worked (even during nights) to make oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers were imported from across the world, made arrangements to provide empty tankers through planes and filled up tankers through railway — we lost a lot of relatives,” he added.(File photo)

The second wave of Covid-19 spread so fast that it was humanly not possible to get control over it, said Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah on Monday, adding that by getting vaccinated at the earliest, citizens can take a resolution that no person dies of Covid now on.

The minister was addressing a public gathering in Kalol assembly constituency of Gandhinagar district, which is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, after attending a ground-breaking ceremony of a village lake beautification project. Shah also virtually laid the foundation stone or inaugurated 54 other developmental works worth over Rs 25 crore in the LS constituency.

Shah said, “In the second wave, corona spread so fast that humanly it was not possible to get control over it. But even under that (circumstance), Prime Minister of the country Narendrabhai (Modi) attempted to make arrangements to provide 10-fold oxygen to villages and cities in 6-7 days.”

“Even after doing everything — made new hospitals, made beds, factories worked (even during nights) to make oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers were imported from across the world, made arrangements to provide empty tankers through planes and filled up tankers through railway — we lost a lot of relatives,” he added.

“A resolution can be taken that now on, no one in Nardipur and Gandhinagar constituency will die of corona. You might think, how it is possible. I say that it is possible. Narendrabhai (Modi) has made arrangements of free vaccination for all above 18 years’ age. We should carefully make arrangements of vaccines for all,” Shah said.

Expressing confidence that vaccination programme must be going on properly, he called upon the party workers to quell any doubts, misunderstandings or doubts about vaccine from people’s minds.

“Nobody needs to be afraid of vaccine. This vaccine can save us from corona. It can save people’s lives,” Shah said.

He asked party workers to complete the vaccination of their villages as early as possible and said they could contact the call center in Gandhiangar Lok Sabha constituency for Covid vaccination in case of any difficulty.

Shah also spoke about the Central government scheme of providing free foodgrains to poor people from June till Diwali in November and asked elected leaders across party lines, local youths to ensure that it reach the beneficiaries.

The Union minister also appealed to people to plant and nurture as many long lasting trees in their areas as possible. “We have to take this seriously. We have cut trees indiscriminately in the name of development. Our generation will have to compensate for the same. It is my appeal to the entire gram panchayat, party people and voluntary organisations to join this task of tree plantation.”

Shah also asked party workers to make sure that benefit of each and every government scheme reaches the people of the constituency, and to ensure that there is not a single house without a gas connection, a water tap connection and a toilet.

He gave out the details of development of the village lake that will have kids area, an open party plot, motorboat ride, seating arrangement for senior citizen, etc.

Personal connection

Revealing his personal connection with Nardipur village, which is close to his native Mansa in the Gandhinagar district, Amit Shah said that one Bhavnaben from Nardipur was his sister’s friend. “I used to come to her house in Nardipur to get a rakhi tied every Rakshabandhan because her brother was not here,” Shah said adding, “Bhavnaben, from a Brahmin family, is now settled in the United States.”

‘Communities hesitant’

Attending a felicitation ceremony at Raj Bhavan at Gandhinagar, the Union Minister said there were a lot of communities in Gujarat who were hesitant to get vaccinated.

“There are a lot of communities in Gujarat that are hesitant to get vaccinated… They do not have scientific understanding. It is our responsibility to go and spread awareness,” said Shah while addressing the event where Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were present.

“Modiji has made the decision to vaccinate all people aged above 18 years, free of cost. No one has to give any money. State governments do not have spend. People just have to go and get vaccinated,” he added.

Attributing the success of the war against Covid to Modi’s ability to unite state governments and people of the country, Shah said, “When we study the global figures, we can say for sure that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fought the war against Covid in a very good way.”

The minister also gave appreciation letters to those who participated in the “Corona Seva Yagna”, an initiative of Gujarat Governor, where over a lakh kits were distributed to corona warriors in the state.