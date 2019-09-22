‘It surely will be a great day!’: PM Modi replies to Trump tweet on #HowdyModi

Less than an hour before he is set to address a mega gathering of the Indian diaspora at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to meet United States President Donald Trump at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.

Earlier today, before leaving for Houston, President Trump tweeted: “Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!” Trump tweeted.

Replying to Trump’s tweet, PM Modi said, “It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon”.

It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/BSum4VyeFI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2019

The United States President is also expected to deliver a 30-minute speech at the event. He will be the first American president to address such a large gathering of Indian-Americans.

Speaking to news agency ANI at the venue, US Senator for Texas, John Cornyn hoped the two leaders will sort out their trade differences after their meeting.

“I don’t know specifically about what sort of discussions the President and PM are going to have. I won’t be surprised if there is some announcement by President Trump today, hopefully we’ll be able to sort out trade differences,” he was quoted as saying.