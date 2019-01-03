IT raids Kannada actors, popular food joints in Tamil Nadu

In a crackdown against tax evasion, the Income Tax Department Thursday conducted searches at popular food joints in Tamil Nadu and on top Kannada film stars in Karnataka.

The raids were conducted at over two dozen premises of companies like Saravana Bhavan, Hot Bread, Anjappal and Grand Sweets spread in 32 locations in Tamil Nadu on charges of alleged tax evasion, officials said. Over 100 IT sleuths carried out the raids at the residences and offices of the directors of these food joint chains. These hotels serve some of the best south Indian delicacies, including cakes, pastries and sweets that are even shipped abroad, a senior official said.

The income tax department also carried out raids on two top Kannada film stars and three movie producers. Those raided include Shivarajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar, sons of Kannada thespian late Rajkumar, and leading producer Rockline Venkatesh, the IT officials said. The raids began in the morning across 23 locations in Karnataka with teams comprising around 200 sleuths in total involved in the exercise, the officials said. The raids were continuing, they added.

The officials added that the department is looking into allegations of suppression of income by these groups by various means and hence decided to conduct searches and obtain further evidence.

(Inputs from PTI)