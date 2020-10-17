IT professionals for e-governance to get govt contracts: Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Barisha Club pandal in Behala, south Kolkata, on Friday. (Photo by Partha Paul)

Calling it a Durga Puja gift to the IT professionals temporarily employed for government websites, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that they would be hired directly afresh by her government on contract basis. Until now, they were employed by private agencies for providing digital soultions to the government.

“Bengal is known for its e-governance and today I’m pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal. Webel/WTL/agency-engaged IT staff in state govt shall now be directly engaged as contractual staff of GoWB,” she tweeted.

The chief minister also said these IT professionals would receive 30 days of leave and 10 days of medical leave annually along with the usual maternity leave for women.

They would also get Rs 3 lakh once they turn 60, she said, adding that their medical expenses would be covered under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. “They’ll have tenure certainty till 60 years age..” Banerjee said.

Continuing with her inauguration spree, she physically unveiled five Durga puja pandals in Kolkata. At Ajeyo Sanhati Puja pandal, she also painted a picture. In the last two days, she has virtually inaugurated more than 150 Durga Puja pandals across the state.

Until last year, she would visit several pandals and deliver a brief speech. This time, she has chosen the virtual option in view of the cornovirus pandemic.

