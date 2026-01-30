IT officials at his office, Confident Group chairman CJ Roy shoots himself dead

Confident Group chairman Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as C J Roy, allegedly shot himself dead at his Langford Road office in Bengaluru on Friday. According to sources, Income Tax officials were at his office when the incident took place.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the office-cum-bungalow, with a senior police officer saying Roy allegedly used a pistol he had in his possession.

He was rushed to a private hospital and then to Narayana Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Running one of Kerala’s leading real estate firms that spanned India and beyond, Roy is known for making projects without availing bank loans – or a zero-debt business, as he called it.