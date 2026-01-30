IT officials at his office, Confident Group chairman CJ Roy shoots himself dead

Roy’s empire spanned India and beyond, with projects in the US and UAE. He had also produced several films

Written by: Kiran Parashar, Shaju Philip
2 min readBengaluru, ThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 07:56 PM IST
Confident Group, C J Roy, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, Income Tax,Confident Group chairman Roy Chiriankandath Joseph. (Photo: Confident Group website)
Confident Group chairman Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as C J Roy, allegedly shot himself dead at his Langford Road office in Bengaluru on Friday. According to sources, Income Tax officials were at his office when the incident took place.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the office-cum-bungalow, with a senior police officer saying Roy allegedly used a pistol he had in his possession.

He was rushed to a private hospital and then to Narayana Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Running one of Kerala’s leading real estate firms that spanned India and beyond, Roy is known for making projects without availing bank loans – or a zero-debt business, as he called it.

On the Confident Group website is a message from Roy, which sums up the firm’s scale: “We are a 19-year-old conglomerate with multiple business activities spread across India, UAE and USA. We also have the pride of designing and delivering multiple well-appreciated real-estate projects and products across Bangalore, Kerala and Dubai.”

“We are proud to say that none of our gigantic portfolio of 159 projects has been stalled due to any reasons – from the organisation or property titles or governmental issues,” it states. “We have also achieved CRISIL 7 Star rating for a few of our projects.”

“Real estate products are based on trust and faith, and all our projects come with the best of land titles vetted by multiple advocates and also pass the stringent legal scrutiny of multiple banks,” it states.

He has also produced several films, salvaging projects that are facing a crisis, and sponsored TV shows.

His first production was Casanova, a big-budget film from 2012. In 2021, he was part of the production of Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Last year, he produced Tovino Thomas-starrer Identity. Roy was also known as much for his luxury cars as he was for his social welfare activities.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

