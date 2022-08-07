scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

It is for citizens to transform the Constitution: Justice Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud, who is in line to take over the office of the Chief Justice of India in November this year, said it is not just the responsibility of government and the judiciary to promote social democracy and social justice.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 11:12:25 pm
Invoking Dr B R Ambedkar, the judge described social democracy as a way of life that recognizes social liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life. (File Photo)

OUR CONSTITUTIONAL culture does not maintain itself and it is for citizens to transform the Constitution, Supreme Court judge D Y Chandrachud said on Sunday.

“Our constitutional culture does not maintain itself. It is for each one of us citizens to participate in the slow but vital task everyday of transforming our Constitution from a charter of ideals to a reflection of reality,” he said in his address at the 11th Convocation Ceremony of the OP Jindal Global University in Delhi.

Also Read |Justice Chandrachud: Being tolerant doesn’t mean blind conformity

“When Benjamin Franklin was leaving the Constitutional Convention in 1787, a woman accosted him and asked him about the type of government the Constitutional Convention had deliberated upon. He replied: ‘A republic, if you can keep it.’ His reply is prescient for all of us in India today,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud, who is in line to take over the office of the Chief Justice of India in November this year, said it is not just the responsibility of government and the judiciary to promote social democracy and social justice.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...Premium
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...Premium
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...

“The judiciary has a greater role to play in promoting social democracy. However, the quest for a constitutional culture is not limited to the courtroom or black letter of the law,” he said.

Also Read |‘There is a limit…’: Justice Chandrachud on report blaming SC for delay on plea about attacks on Christians

Invoking Dr B R Ambedkar, the judge described social democracy as a way of life that recognizes social liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“Independence Day should not become another ritualistic celebration of our freedom struggle, rather it should become a site for critical introspection of our progress in fulfilling the values in Constitution which our Constitution makers – both women and men – aspired to achieve,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud also referred to his own recent judgment in July allowing unmarried woman the right to terminate her pregnancy beyond the 20-week timeline in law on the grounds that her relationship status changed. “But what really bothers me is this. In this case, the petitioner had access to effective legal representation to scale the legal and social barriers. But think about many such women across India who find themselves in similar situations in access to aid-social or legal. This highlights that although women may have access to material choices, the exercise of such choices is dependent upon material preconditions,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 11:12:25 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

2

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

5

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Premium
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement