‘It is cheap communal politics’, says Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh answers questions on the war of words between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the decision to turn Malerkotla into a district of the state.

Capt Amarinder Singh has said that BJP is communalising the atmosphere in Punjab by alleging motives on the decision to make Malerkotla a district

Why would the BJP do it? In fact, Captain Amarinder has communalised the state by turning Malerkotla into a district. It’s cheap communal politics that he is playing.

What locus standi does UP CM Yogi Adityanath have to comment on the affairs of the Punjab government?

What’s wrong with the UP CM commenting? Isn’t Uttar Pradesh a part of India as much as Punjab is? Have you ever asked Amarinder the same question when he comments on Indo-Pak and Indo-China relations? In fact, the UP chief minister has given a wake-up call to the Punjabis against the nefarious designs of the Congress in the national interest.

Capt Amarinder says that the UP CM should be the last person to allege communalism after his name changing spree of towns of Mughal heritage.

Capt Amarinder should understand that what the UP government has done is only to restore the culturally original names of the places. We all know what Prayagraj is to our culture and how it was converted into Allahabad.

Why then were no allegations made against your party when the then SAD-BJP government turned Pathankot, a Hindu majority town, into a district in 2011.

A: Pathankot was carved out as a district purely to enhance administrative efficiency. People from far-flung areas like Narot Jaimal Singh and Bamial had been facing untold hardship to touch Gurdaspur district headquarters to resolve their problems.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has been under constant attack over the short-supply of oxygen and faulty ventilators to Punjab. Is there prejudice involved

The Centre is fighting the Covid battle without any prejudices. There has been a sudden nationwide crisis regarding the supply of oxygen and both, the Centre and the states, have been making efforts to mop up resources. In the next few days, the oxygen crisis will be resolved.

But we must underline the Punjab government’s failure to use ventilators provided by the Centre under the PM Cares Fund way back in December. Almost 70 per cent of the 300-odd ventilators given to the Punjab government is lying in junkyards because they do not have the expertise to use them.

On what basis have BJP leaders been accusing Capt Amarinder Singh of having mismanaged Covid response in Punjab?

A: The vaccination rate in Punjab has been alarmingly low as compared to the other states. The simple basis of the allegation levelled against the Punjab government that the state has one of the highest mortality rates.