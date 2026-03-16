‘It is better that we coordinate and get a solution’: Jaishankar hopeful Iran talks will ease Hormuz route for Indian ships

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that negotiations between New Delhi and Tehran were an example of what diplomacy could achieve. (File photo)

As two India-bound ships have got safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in the last few days, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there is no “blanket arrangement” with Iran for Indian-flagged ships and that “every ship movement is an individual happening”.

Jaishankar has had four telephone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi since the war started on February 28.

In an interview with the UK-based Financial Times daily, Jaishankar said that negotiations between New Delhi and Tehran, which allowed two Indian-flagged gas tankers to pass through the Strait on Saturday, were an example of what diplomacy could achieve. “I am at the moment engaged in talking to them and my talking has yielded some results,” he said.