‘It is better that we coordinate and get a solution’: Jaishankar hopeful Iran talks will ease Hormuz route for Indian ships

As two India-bound ships have got safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in the last few days, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there is no “blanket arrangement” with Iran for Indian-flagged ships and that “every ship movement is an individual happening”.
Jaishankar has had four telephone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi since the war started on February 28.
In an interview with the UK-based Financial Times daily, Jaishankar said that negotiations between New Delhi and Tehran, which allowed two Indian-flagged gas tankers to pass through the Strait on Saturday, were an example of what diplomacy could achieve. “I am at the moment engaged in talking to them and my talking has yielded some results,” he said.
“This is ongoing. If it is yielding results for me, I would naturally continue to look at it.” “Certainly, from India’s perspective, it is better that we reason and we coordinate and we get a solution than we don’t,” he added. “So if that sort of allows other people to engage, I think the world is better off for it.”
Jaishankar was referring to the recent passage of two Indian-flagged vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi. The tankers, carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, are en route to the Indian ports of Mundra and Kandla, both in Gujarat.
Araghchi told CBS on Sunday that Iran was “open” to countries that want to discuss “safe passage of their vessels”.
However, Araghchi denied that Iran had received anything in exchange, citing a “history of dealing with each other . . . which is the basis on which I engaged”. “It’s not an exchange issue,” he said. “India and Iran have a relationship. And this is a conflict that we regard as something very unfortunate. These are still early days. We have many more ships there. So while this is a welcome development, there is continuing conversation because there is continued work on that,” he added.
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Ahead of the meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, he said, “I’d be happy to share with [EU capitals] what we are doing . . . I know many of them have had conversations [with Tehran] as well.”
“Each relationship, frankly, in a way stands on its own merits,” he said when asked if European countries could ape India’s arrangement. “So now, it’s very hard for me to compare this with some other relationship which may or may not have these.”
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More