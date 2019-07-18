Toggle Menu
IT dept attaches Rs 400 crore ‘benami’ plot belonging to Mayawati’s brotherhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/it-dept-attaches-rs-400-crore-benami-plot-belonging-to-mayawatis-brother-5835799/

IT dept attaches Rs 400 crore ‘benami’ plot belonging to Mayawati’s brother

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department.

mayawati, bsp, bahujan samaj party, mayawati bsp, bsp mayawati, bjp, religious slogans, india news, Indian Express
BSP supremo Mayawati. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Income-Tax Department has attached a ‘Benami’ plot worth Rs 400 crore in Noida belonging to BSP supremo Mayawati’s brother and his wife, an official order said. The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, “beneficially owned” by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department.

Mayawati recently appointed Kumar as national vice president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The order, accessed by PTI, has been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988. The attached asset, considered a ‘benami’ property of Kumar and his wife by the department, measures 28,328.07 square meters or about seven acres, the order said.

The book value of the property is Rs 400 crore, it said. The law stipulates that a violator of the Benami Act can face rigorous imprisonment up to seven years besides being liable to pay fine up to 25 per cent of fair market value of the ‘benami’ property.

The department started initiating action under the new Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 from November 1, 2016, after the Modi government enforced the dormant-lying law from that year. The I-T Department is the nodal department to enforce the Benami Act in the country.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Uttar Pradesh: 18-year-old beaten to death in Muzaffarnagar
2 Trump ‘walked the talk’ in pressuring Pak to end terrorism: Indian envoy to US
3 Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR-68 Today Results: Winner takes Rs 5 crore!