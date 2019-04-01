Delhi residence of separatist leader Syed Geelani attached on tax evasion charges

Over a week after the Centre banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), the Income Tax department on Monday attached the Delhi residence of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, PTI reported. The action was taken on charges of tax evasion against Geelani.

The flat is located in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area and the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) of the department has sealed the house for allegedly “failing” to pay Rs 3,62,62,160 income tax for assessment years 1996-97 to 2001-02, as per an order accessed by PTI. The department has undertaken the action under section 222 of the I-T Act (assessee deemed in default of tax payment) and it has “prohibited and restrained” the Hurriyat Conference leader from transferring the asset.

The development comes days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had imposed a penalty of Rs 14.4 lakh on Geelani in a 2002 Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case for allegedly acquiring $10,000 and a sum of Rs 10 lakh through illegal means.

As per ED sources, Geelani’s wife, who was also examined, gave away some information regarding the seized Indian currency but was unable to explain the source of the foreign currency.

“Geelani did not tender any explanation or evidence regarding the lawful acquisition, holding, ownership or possession of the said seized amount apart from the verbal denial which was submitted by him during the investigation,” sources said.