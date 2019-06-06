Issues come up and are resolved mutually: MEA on India-US trade concerns

External Affairs Ministry Thursday announced that efforts were on to resolve trade issues between India and US, days after the latter called of its preferential trade status for India.

“There have been discussions within the government as well as with the US to resolve the issue,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing, as per PTI reports. He added, “These kinds of issues come up and they are resolved mutually as well.”

Trump’s move, which came into effect from June 5, was announced on May 31 immediately after Piyush Goyal took charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Calling it ‘unfortunate’, the Commerce Ministry on June 1 had said, India offered several resolutions, which, however, “didn’t find any acceptance by the US”.

The US President executed his March announcement which terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) program. The termination ended US’s trade concessions for India worth USD 5.6 billion.

The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme which is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

Trump had cited failure on part of India to assure the US that it will provide “equitable and reasonable access to its markets.” “I have determined that India has not assured the US that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets. Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019,” Trump had said ignoring several pleas by US businesses.

India was the largest beneficiary of the GSP programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a Congressional Research Service report published in January.