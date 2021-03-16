Issue White Paper on work done by BJP in past 20 years: Dhanani

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, on Monday, demanded that the BJP government in Gujarat should issue a White Paper on the works done by it in the state in the past 20 years.

Participating in the general discussion on the budget in which Dhanani alleged that under the ruling BJP, the situation has not improved much on different development fronts in Gujarat.

He said that the state’s population is increasing rapidly, but the strength of government employees, including that of District panchayats, has not increased much. In 2014, he said, the total strength of government employees was 4,69,900 which is 4,91,701 in 2021.

He said that there are 8.46 lakh registered educated unemployed in Gujarat and the number of unregistered unemployed is more than 40 lakh.

Dhanani alleged that 51.96 families in Gujarat do not have toilets at home and that 1.16 lakh families do not have electricity.

The LoP said that the state’s income has increased a lot, but the citizens are lacking proportionate facilities.

Meanwhile, participating in the discussion, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel said that the BJP government has been taking care of every segment of the society whether it is employment, income of the people, doubling the income of farmers or industry.

Patel said that the state government has not levied any new tax in the budget despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the allegations of the Opposition about rising public debt of Gujarat, Patel said that Gujarat government has been borrowing money well below the maximum legal limits. He also said that Gujarat is getting borrowings because it has got strong credit and capacity to repay the debt.

“Today, there is not a single burning issue in the state which is pending. Our government is resolving the issue even before it is raised. That is the reason behind the (recent) election results (where BJP got a landslide victory),” Patel said.

A number of MLAs from both ruling BJP and opposition Congress participated in the discussion.