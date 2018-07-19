Shashi Tharoor interview: ‘Issue is polarisation…because there is no story to tell’

Shashi Tharoor outside Parliament House on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Shashi Tharoor outside Parliament House on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, caught in a controversy over his “Hindu Pakistan” remark, tells The Indian Express that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak out against mob attacks, because his silence has empowered them. Excerpts:

You have raised the issue of assault on your office in Thiruvananthapuram and attack on freedom of expression. But the government’s reaction was different.

My point was, this is a larger challenge facing the country. In a democracy the ground rule is that you can express your point of view…we can disagree, provided if we agree on the ground rules of how to disagree. That’s how democracy functions, and that is how India has always functioned. Today, with the ruling party, the ground rules are being discarded. We have seen the attack on my office (on Monday), and yesterday (Tuesday) Swami Agnivesh was attacked.

The ugly side of politics is that the answer to an opinion is not a contrary opinion but physical violence. That is unacceptable, and a major threat to our democracy.

You wanted the Prime Minister to break silence over the issue. Do you expect him to speak on this?

The PM has never spoken on any of these issues. His silence condones this kind of misbehaviour. It is high time the PM and leaders of this government understood that unless this kind of conduct is disowned immediately, the result is going to be the perception that it is acceptable. And when people believe that they can get away with impunity they will continue doing this.

Freedom of expression is the principal strength in any democracy. These people (who vandalised office) said they will shut down my office in my constituency, drove away people there…they actually said that they will kill me or I should go to Pakistan. Is this the level to which your country’s politics has to descend?

Do you see any link between silence of the leaders and the lynching incidents across the country?

I certainly think if the Prime Minister had, from the very first months of his Prime Ministership, spoken out loudly against the excesses being committed by his own followers and fellow travelers, we would have seen a different atmosphere in the country. His silence has unfortunately empowered the violence and misbehaviour.

What do you have to say about the way the government responded to your raising the issue?

I am in a state of shock about his (Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar’s) denial. First of all, his own party’s youth wing in Thiruvananthapuram claimed credit for the action. They invited the media to witness the vandalism in my office. In all television debates in Kerala, BJP spokespersons defended the action. They said I made an anti-Hindu comment, which I have not. When I say I don’t want it (India) to become Pakistan, I am not anti-Hindu, but anti- Pakistan.

How can the minister stand up on the floor of the House and mislead the House? He said the CPI(M) did it, naturally CPI(M) MPs were upset. But the real issue is that one of the fundamental strands of democracy is in peril.

The BJP has recently accused Rahul Gandhi of saying that the Congress is a Muslim party, and clubbed your remark with it. Some critics say this is a trend that will have an impact on elections.

Because there is no story to tell on development, they can’t point to any achievements for the government. They might prefer to fight the election on the basis of communal polarisation issue. Anything anyone says anywhere will be twisted to suit their (ruling party’s) agenda.

I think it’s a shame that the media is playing into their hands.

