Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Issue instructions on promotion quota for disabled: SC to govt

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 29, 2021 2:09:00 am
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the centre to issue instructions within four months to provide reservation in promotion to persons with disabilities.

A bench headed by Justuce L Nageswara Rao asked the government to issue instructions “at the earliest and not later than four months”, in accordance with the proviso to Section 34 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The direction came on an application filed by the centre seeking clarification in the court’s January 14, 2020 judgment in which it said that persons with disabilities have right to reservation in promotions.

The centre had sought clarification regarding the computation of vacancies.

Disposing the plea, the SC bench also comprising BR Gavai and Sanjiv Khanna said there was no ambiguity in its judgment and asked the government to issue the instructions.

