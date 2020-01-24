Issewal gangrape: ASI held taking bribe from man booked for threatening victim’s mother

Gurdeep was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court and he also filed an application with Ludhiana Police Commissioner for re-investigation in the case because he was ‘implicated’. (File Photo) Gurdeep was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court and he also filed an application with Ludhiana Police Commissioner for re-investigation in the case because he was ‘implicated’. (File Photo)

The Vigilance Bureau Thursday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted with Ludhiana police for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man accused of threatening mother of a gangrape victim.

Ludhiana SSP (Vigilance) Rupinder Singh said that ASI Mool Raj, posted at Sarabha Nagar police station of Ludhiana, was arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from Gurdeep Singh of Star Nagar in Lohara. Gurdeep was booked in an FIR registered at Sarabha Nagar police station under Sections 195-A and 120-B of IPC for allegedly threatening mother of Issewal gangrape victim. The ASI allegedly took bribe promising that he will favour Gurdeep in the case.

Gurdeep, in his complaint to the Vigilance Bureau, said that he was booked by Sarbha Nagar police on April 26, 2019 for allegedly threatening mother of gangrape victim and forcing her to withdraw complaint. He was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court and he also filed an application with Ludhiana Police Commissioner for re-investigation in the case because he was ‘implicated’. The Police Commissioner had marked an inquiry to Sarabha Nagar Police station and the matter was referred to ASI Mool Raj. Gurdeep claimed that ASI demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe promising that he will favour him in the probe.

On the night of February 9, 2019, a 20-year-old woman from Ludhiana and her male friend were waylaid near Issewal village and she was allegedly gangraped. The accused allegedly stopped their car and demanded ransom from their third friend whom they called from the phone of woman’s male friend.

At around 2 am on February 10, the victims were released and accused fled. The Ludhiana rural police had made six arrests including Saif Ali, Ajay, Sadiq Ali, Surmu and Jagroop Singh and a juvenile and they were booked for gangrape.

On April 26, 2019, the Ludhiana city police booked Gurdeep Singh for threatening mother of gang rape victim for settlement and to withdraw complaint.

