ISRO’s year ahead: Test vehicle project under Gaganyaan, landing demo of reusable launch vehicle

With the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) first mission of the year adding a fourth launch vehicle to its fleet, its chairman S Somanath said it “will set the tune for the rest of the activities” for the year, leading up to the Test Vehicle Project under the Gaganyaan mission.

“This year is going to be filled with a lot of new developments and activities,” he said, announcing that the very next launch would be a commercial one undertaken by ISRO’s heaviest lifter, LVM3, that will carry 36 OneWeb satellites by mid-March. Last October, in what was ISRO’s first commercial mission using a launch vehicle other than PSLV, LVM3 had placed another set of 36 OneWeb satellites in orbit. OneWeb plans to create a 588-satellite strong constellation to provide high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

Another PSLV launch is scheduled for March end, the chairperson said, adding that the rocket was in the process of being placed on the launch pedestal “in a new facility that is going to be used this time.” He did not elaborate about the new facility. Although a new spaceport is under development in Tamil Nadu, it is meant only for small launch vehicles.

Somanath added that the landing demonstration of its under-development reusable launch vehicle will also take place soon. The reusable launch vehicle will be a rocket with wings that can return and land back. “Currently, the teams are at the landing site in Chitradurga. We are hoping that in a few days, everything will be alright. The initial preparation will be alright and we will be able to do the landing demonstration,” he said.

In his address after the launch on Friday, the chairperson said that at least one GSLV mission, hopefully carrying new-generation satellites for India’s satellite-based navigation system NaVIC will also take place this year. This is scheduled before the launch of the ISRO-NASA satellite called NISAR, which is a novel synthetic aperture radar for earth observation.

The most awaited mission would be the Test Vehicle Project that will use a single-stage launcher to demonstrate crew abort and recovery capability for the Gaganyaan mission.

“I also wanted to tell you there are many more launches of the PSLV scheduled, I am not going into the details of each of them today for lack of time and brevity of my speech,” he said towards the end of his address. This is important because he had previously said that the space agency will attempt its maiden solar mission Aditya L1 aboard PSLV in June or July this year. The mission will see a satellite, with seven scientific payloads to study the sun, travel to a vantage point 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth that will allow an uninterrupted view of the Sun.