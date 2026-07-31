ISRO’s NavIC system can no longer provide navigation data independently: Government

The reply also stated: “Next NavIC satellite NVS-03 is ready for launch and two more satellites NVS-04 and NVS-05 are in advanced stage of realisation.”

For the first time since positioning data from one of its satellites was lost in March, the government has accepted in the parliament that the seven-satellite navigation constellation (NavIC) can no longer independently aid people in navigation.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) earlier this year informed that IRNSS-1F satellite, which was launched in March 2016, completed its designed mission life of 10 years and the on-board atomic clock stopped functioning.

“…presently the NavIC constellation has three satellites for providing PNT (Positioning, Navigation, Timing) services — IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01. To provide basic positioning service, minimum four operational satellites are required in orbit. Hence, the NavIC constellation cannot provide standalone positioning service, however timing service is functional,” union minister of state for space Dr Jitendra Singh replied in a written answer in Parliament.