ISRO will accomplish nation’s dream of reaching moon: Modi on Chandrayaan-2 setback

Exuding confidence in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said they would remain firm in achieving the nation’s dream of reaching the moon and not rest until the objective is met.

Advertising

“The dream of reaching the moon will be accomplished by ISRO and those working with it won’t stop, get tired or sit down,” Modi said while speaking at an event in Mumbai later in the day. He added that the ISRO scientists have a very strong spirit of working and would not rest until the objective is met.

EXPLAINED | ISRO’s Vikram Lander is lost, but this hardly matters. Here’s why

Modi’s comments came hours after the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan mission lost communication contact with the ground centre in the wee hours of Saturday in Bengaluru, where he was present.

Advertising

While hailing their efforts, the Prime Minister said the scientists are not naysayers who shy away from challenges or chicken out at the first sight of difficulty. They pursue their goals hard and keep trying until the objective is met, he added.

Stating that the orbiter is still hovering the moon, Modi said it in itself is a “historic achievement”. Pointing out the much famed ‘Mumbai spirit’ that helps the metropolitan city face any setbacks, Modi said the ISRO scientists also have a similar spirit.

Earlier today, the PM had addressed scientists at the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru after they failed to establish communication with the lunar lander less than 2 km before it had to land on the moon. Asserting that the nation stands with them, he told the crestfallen scientists not to be disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission.

ALSO READ | Minute-by-minute account till Vikram Lander went offline

In a bid to boost the morale of ISRO scientists, Modi said, “I have lived the moment with you when communication with spacecraft was lost. Our courage has become stronger. Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger. We came very close, but we need to cover more ground.”

-with PTI inputs