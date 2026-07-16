ISRO tries to retain key personnel amidst an exodus

In 2020, ISRO had authorised the heads of its various centres and units across the country with the power to accept resignations or requests for voluntary retirements of Group A scientific or technical staff up to a certain rank working under them. (Source: File)

Following a spate of resignations of people working on crucial projects, including human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided not to accept requests for voluntary retirement or resignations of senior scientific staff associated with important missions with a review at the very top.

In 2020, ISRO had authorised the heads of its various centres and units across the country with the power to accept resignations or requests for voluntary retirements of Group A scientific or technical staff up to a certain rank working under them.

However, in a fresh order on July 14, it has said that such requests would now have to be referred to the department (Department of Space) for action.