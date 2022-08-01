ISRO to undertake maiden flight of SSLV on August 7

August 1, 2022 9:46:18 pm
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will undertake the maiden flight of its newly developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on August 7, ahead of Independence Day celebration.
“The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission is scheduled for Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota,” the space agency said on Twitter.
This is significant given that India was set to celebrate 75th Independence Day with the first human spaceflight, as per the deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence day, 2018.
The work on Gaganyaan mission, country’s first manned flight to space, was delayed due to the pandemic, with the first abort test scheduled for later this year, to demonstrate the crew escape system to be used in case of an emergency mid-flight.
Subscriber Only Stories
The SSLV mission too was delayed by a couple of years due to the pandemic. Experts believed that this could hamper the economic prospects of the space agency in the global space market as the new launch vehicle has been designed keeping in mind commercial launches of small satellites with a quick turn-around time for the missions.
On its first flight, the SSLV will carry one of India’s Earth Observation Satellites – EOS-2 – that will have applications in mapping and developing various GIS applications.
It will carry a mid-wavelength infrared camera and a long-wavelength infrared camera with a resolution of 6 metres. The satellite, weighing 142 kg, will have a mission life of ten months.
“The SSLV launch was long overdue. It will shift the burden of commercial launches from Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV). And, will likely offer cheap, quick launch for small satellites. ISRO should have the wherewithal to do that, especially now that space startups are being encouraged,” said Ajey Lele, senior fellow at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.
In its maiden flight itself, SSLV will also carry the AzadiSat, a satellite developed by 750 rural students from across the country coordinated by SpaceKidz India, a space start-up.
The satellite was shipped to Sriharikota on Monday, ready for integration with the launch vehicle.
Primarily designed as a commercial vehicle, the SSLV is likely to cost a fourth of the current PSLV. It can also be assembled by a team of six people within seven days in comparison to a team of 600 people who take a couple of months to assemble a PSLV.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Silly Souls Café not controversial: Goa minister Rane
Breastfeeding and exercise: Here’s everything a nursing mother should know
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister role
Alia Bhatt agrees stars’ salaries should be ‘reassessed’ after flops, notes some actors ‘give their money back’ after film fails
Six from Punjab jump into Gobind Sagar Lake to save drowning friend, all die
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Host of activities planned in Delhi by civic agencies
Two more suspected case of monkeypox in Delhi, no history of recent travel
Frugal diet, son of a zari worker, Indian Army hawaldar: the makings of CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli
‘No question of India going into recession’: What Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament
Karnataka engineering admission put off as CET repeaters protest ‘unfair’ ranks
Explained: How Iraq’s competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new conflict
The hero without a halo, Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ (our boy) Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string