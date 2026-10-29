ISRO to launch navigation satellite NVS-03 on Friday

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced its next launch — the navigation satellite NVS-03 – on October 30 from Sriharikota.
The NVS-03 is the third satellite in the next-generation navigation satellite system aimed at providing continuity of navigation services for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) series.
The NVS-03 will carry onboard an indigenous atomic clock along with other atomic clocks and satellite navigation signals that offer a wide coverage of the entire Indian landmass extending up to 1500 km.
The NVS-03 weighs around 2,250 kg. It will be launched onboard the GSLV-F18 vehicle into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The vehicle has been mounted and readied for the lift-off from the second launchpad at Sriharikota. This will be the 20th flight of the GSLV-F18.
In January 2025, ISRO’s attempt at launching the NVS-02 onboard the GSLV-F15 failed at the orbit raising operations stage. Analysis of the failed mission had concluded that the drive signal failed to be delivered to the pyro valve of the oxidiser line of the engine which was meant to raise from the elliptical to the circular orbit.
The NVS-03 launch is planned after corrective measures suggested by the Apex Committee that analysed the shortcomings of the NVS-02 mission.