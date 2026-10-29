ISRO to launch navigation satellite NVS-03 on Friday

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced its next launch — the navigation satellite NVS-03 – on October 30 from Sriharikota.

The NVS-03 is the third satellite in the next-generation navigation satellite system aimed at providing continuity of navigation services for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) series.

The NVS-03 will carry onboard an indigenous atomic clock along with other atomic clocks and satellite navigation signals that offer a wide coverage of the entire Indian landmass extending up to 1500 km.

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The NVS-03 weighs around 2,250 kg. It will be launched onboard the GSLV-F18 vehicle into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The vehicle has been mounted and readied for the lift-off from the second launchpad at Sriharikota. This will be the 20th flight of the GSLV-F18.