ISRO targets Gaganyaan launch before August 15

The Indian Space Research Organisation is targeting the launch of first of the two planned uncrewed flights under the Gaganyaan mission before Independence Day this year and the third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 by “middle of the next year”, said chairperson Dr K Sivan on Monday.

“If you look at the immediate task at hand this year, we have many missions to execute. Some of these are launch of EOS-4 and EOS-6 on board PSLV. Launch of EOS-02 on board maiden flight of SSLV. Many test flights for Crew Escape System of Gaganyaan and Launch of the first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan. In addition, we also have Chandrayaan-03, Aditya Ll, XpoSat, IRNSS and technology demonstration missions with advanced indigenously developed technologies on-board,” Sivan said in a letter posted on the agency’s website.

The chairperson also gave some updates. “Chandrayaan-3 design changes incorporating and testing has seen huge progress. The mission could be launched by middle of next year,” he said.

The launch of three earth observation satellites have been delayed for months now. All major missions which were to take place in 2021 were pushed when the launch schedule was revised after the second wave.