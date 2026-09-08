New ‘eye in the sky’: Isro’s EOS-05 satellite settles into geosynchronous orbit

While weather forecasting is one of the intended uses of the EOS-5, it is also set to meet the imaging requirements of the Indian Navy in a strategic capacity. (Photo:@isro/X)

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-05, launched on September 4, has settled into a geosynchronous orbit that will allow continuous observation of the subcontinent from an altitude ranging between 34,903 km and 35,884 km.

“The third and final orbit-raising manoeuvre to increase the perigee of EOS-05 completed successfully at 8.57 pm on September 07, 2026. The LAM engine fired for 1247 seconds and the estimated orbit after manoeuvre is 34,903 km x 35,884 km,” Isro said on Monday night. “The satellite health is normal,” it added.

Over the next few days, the satellite is expected to undergo health and systems checks before its imaging systems are activated and the first Earth observation images are beamed back from its nearly stationary perch along the equator.