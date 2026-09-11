Isro satellite detects sharp drop in marine productivity as El Niño warms Pacific

Even before the ongoing El Niño becomes a full-blown event, Isro’s Oceansat-3 observations have captured a decline in marine productivity across the equatorial Pacific Ocean in recent months and linked it to the warming oceans.

El Niño is the abnormal warming in the sea surface temperatures recorded along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This surplus warming alters the atmospheric wind and ocean wave flow patterns and carries the potential to alter global weather. El Niño is linked with extreme weather, heatwaves, high temperatures, and subdued rainfall.

Launched in 2022, Isro’s Oceansat-3 (also known as Earth Observation System EOS-06) is designed for global monitoring of the atmosphere along with observing the biological and physical parameters of the ocean. It has multi-sensor data gathering ability coming from the Ocean Colour Monitor-3 (OCM-3) and Scatterometer sensors.