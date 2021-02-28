ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil’s Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil. (Photo: Twitter @ISRO)

For the first time, a Brazilian satellite was launched by an Indian rocket from Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday. This also marked Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) first launch of 2021.

Congratulating the Brazilian team post-launch, ISRO Chief K Sivan said, “In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil. The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team.”

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launchpad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The blastoff was scheduled at 10.24 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, where the countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.

These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft. “This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM’s) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation,” said SKI, which is also sending up “Bhagavad Gita” in SD (secured digital) card.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is also the first dedicated commercial mission of Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) which is undertaking it under an arrangement with US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider Spaceflight Inc.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1, which is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).”This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for

monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory,” an ISRO statement said.

