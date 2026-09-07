ISRO responds to staff questions: Ecosystem expanding, pvt sector won’t shrink our role

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a statement on Sunday said that it will continue to remain India’s principal institution for advanced space research and that the participation of the private sector is not about reducing its role.

This comes after The Indian Express reported that key employee associations of the space agency wrote to its chairperson V Narayanan questioning the direction of the organisation’s privatisation drive and its implication for the existing workforce, and the agency’s future role.

ISRO in its statement said that the opening up of the space sector, the Indian Space Policy 2023, along with progressive FDI policy, is aimed towards creating a larger, stronger, and globally competitive Indian space ecosystem.