After two failed bids, ISRO to attempt another PSLV launch by June-end, early July

The space agency has not conducted any launches since its last PSLV failed to put the earth observation satellite, EOS-N1, in orbit in January this year. (File image)

After back-to-back failure of its workhorse launch vehicle, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to attempt another PSLV launch soon.

“As for PSLV, we are planning by the end of June or beginning of July,” said Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday, on the sidelines of an event to celebrate 12 years of the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

The space agency has not conducted any launches since its last PSLV failed to put the earth observation satellite, EOS-N1, in orbit in January this year. Earlier, in May 2025, the launch vehicle failed to put earth observation satellite EOS-09 in orbit. Both the rockets failed in their third stage.