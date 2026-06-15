After two failed bids, ISRO to attempt another PSLV launch by June-end, early July

The space agency has not conducted any launches since its last PSLV failed to put the earth observation satellite, EOS-N1, in orbit in January this year – months after the May 2025 launch failure

Written by: Anonna Dutt
2 min readJun 15, 2026 10:59 PM IST
pslvThe space agency has not conducted any launches since its last PSLV failed to put the earth observation satellite, EOS-N1, in orbit in January this year. (File image)
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After back-to-back failure of its workhorse launch vehicle, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to attempt another PSLV launch soon.

“As for PSLV, we are planning by the end of June or beginning of July,” said Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday, on the sidelines of an event to celebrate 12 years of the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

The space agency has not conducted any launches since its last PSLV failed to put the earth observation satellite, EOS-N1, in orbit in January this year. Earlier, in May 2025, the launch vehicle failed to put earth observation satellite EOS-09 in orbit. Both the rockets failed in their third stage.

According to officials in the know of the matter, the flights failed due to certain components that were not manufactured by ISRO. For future flights, the vendor for the components have been changed, they said. While the report of the failure assessment committee has not been made public, the space agency has maintained that the two flights failed due to separate faults.

Apart from the launch of PSLV, the first orbital launch by the private company Skyroot is also expected soon. The payload fairing — the upper part of the launch vehicle that houses satellites — for its Vikram-I rocket was sent to the country’s only spaceport at Sriharikota in April-end.

When asked about the space agency’s calendar, Singh said that the focus would be on the country’s human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan. “The Gaganyaan mission got delayed for a number of reasons, including Covid-19 when the astronauts who were under training had to be called back from Russia. But, the hope is to complete all test flight before the end of the year,” he said.

The space agency will have to carry out at least two uncrewed flights — besides a sub-orbital flight, if needed — before the first crewed mission can be launched.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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