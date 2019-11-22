ISRO preparing for 3rd mission to moon: Govt

Toggle Menu
Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh replied in the affirmative to a written question in Rajya Sabha whether the Department of Space is planning a Chandrayaan-3 mission. He was also asked about the expected timeline.

The ISRO on Thursday said it was preparing for sending a third mission to the moon, but did not specify the target date.

“ISRO has drawn out a roadmap of lunar exploration missions to master the technologies required. This roadmap has been presented to the space commission. Based on the final analysis and recommendation of the expert committee, work on future lunar missions is progressing,” the minister said in response, without giving any specific timeline.

