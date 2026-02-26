Isro NVS-02 failure: Broken electrical circuit likely prevented orbit injection, says committee

In the first public revelation about the causes of a mission failure in January last year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that a broken electrical circuit was the most likely reason for the navigation satellite NVS-02, launched on a GSLV rocket, not reaching its intended orbit.

The GSLV-F15 mission, which flew on January 29 last year, happened to be ISRO’s 100th launch. The launch had gone off as designed, but subsequent manoeuvres to place the NVS-02 satellite in its intended circular orbit failed, meaning it could not be used for its intended purpose of satellite-based positioning.

ISRO has now said that the committee that investigated the failure had zeroed in on an electrical problem. The committee concluded that the main reason for the failure was a signal not reaching the pyro valve of the oxidiser line of the engine, meaning, the engine could not be ignited.