WATCH: ISRO launches radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s on Wednesday launched the country’s radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites on board its workhorse rocket PSLV-C48 from the spaceport at Sriharikota.

The 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off at 3.25 pm from the launchpad Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After a few minutes, the PSLV-C48 successfully injected primary satellite RISAT-2BR1 into the intended orbit ISRO said.

Watch Live: Launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-C48 https://t.co/isQxtthNAR — ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019

The 628 kg satellite is meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. It would also serve military purposes. Six satellites are from the United States and one each from Italy, Japan and Israel.

The launch also marks a significant milestone for the space agency as it is the 50th flight of PSLV and the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

On November 27, an advanced imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the US was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The 44.4-metre tall PSLV C47 rocket lifted off majestically at 9.28 am from the second launch pad at the spaceport in Sriharikota. It was placed into orbit 17 minutes and 46 seconds after lift-off, the immediate mission after Chandrayaan 2, where the lander crashed while making a soft descent on the lunar surface on September 7.

