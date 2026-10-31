NavIC system to be operational again after NVS-03’s successful launch

Lifting off past midnight on Friday, ISRO’s GSLV-F18 rocket placed the NVS-03 satellite into orbit, restoring critical positioning and timing services for India’s NavIC network.

The launch is significant as it marks the space agency’s second GSLV mission within two months, representing one of its fastest turnaround times for the vehicle.

“This mission was accomplished with the least turnaround time of just 56 days between successive GSLV missions. Last month, on September 4, we accomplished the GSLV-17/EOS-05 mission. Today, all the vehicle systems have performed as predicted and as expected,” said ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan.

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He said that this was an important component of ‘One Nation, One Time’ project.