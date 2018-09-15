ISRO to launch two earth observation satellites tomorrow: All you need to know

This would be the 44th flight of the PSLV and the third launch by ISRO this year. This would be the 44th flight of the PSLV and the third launch by ISRO this year.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C42(PSLV) will put into orbit two earth observation satellites from Sriharikota on Sunday. The countdown for the launch began at 1.08 pm on Saturday. The rocket launch is a fully commercial launch arrangement between the company and Antrix Corporation Limited, which is the commercial wing of ISRO.

Two PSLV satellites to be launched

British satellites NovaSAR and S1-4, together weighing over 800 kilograms, are earth observation satellites that have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited. NovaSAR is an S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use, ice cover monitoring and flood and disaster monitoring.

The S1-4 is a high-resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for disaster monitoring. Both will be launched into a 583 km Sun-synchronous Orbit.

Time and place of launch

PSLV-C42 is scheduled for launch at 10.08 pm from the first launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 110 kilometers from Chennai. It will lift NovaSAR and S1-4 to a sun-synchronous (‘pole-to-pole’) orbit 583 km from the Earth. The entire flight, up to the release of the satellites, is designed to happen within 17.5 minutes.

Previous ISRO launches

This would be the 44th flight of the PSLV and the third launch by ISRO this year. In January, PSLV-C40 launched India’s weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and PSLV-C41 launched IRNSS – 1I navigation satellite in April.

