Isro, Europe renew ties till 2032 to work on space weather, robotic space exploration

Isro Chairman V Narayanan (left) and Josef Aschbacher, Director General, ESA, signing the pact extending their long-standing Cooperative Agreement at the International Space Summit held on September 9 and 10 in Paris (Photo Credit: ESA)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have announced the renewal of their existing cooperation till 2032.

The decision was made at the recently concluded International Space Summit in Paris, where the chiefs of the two space agencies signed a pact extending their long-standing cooperative agreement. At the summit held on September 9 and 10, the signatories confirmed and reaffirmed long-term commitment by both Europe and India to expanding cooperation in space.

Some of the recent engagements between the European and the Indian space agencies have been for missions Aditya-L1, Proba-3, and the upcoming Chandrayaan-5, to name a few.