ISRO to launch Earth observation satellite to help monitor natural disasters, weather events

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) on Thursday, August 12, which will help monitor natural disasters and weather events like cloud bursts or thunderstorms.

The satellite will be launched through the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota at 5:45 am, subject to weather conditions.

The official Twitter account of ISRO shared an image of the GSLV-F10 at the Sriharikota spaceport on Wednesday morning, stating that the countdown for the mission had begun.

The EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite, which can provide near real-time imaging of large areas at frequent intervals, according to the ISRO website. It can help monitor natural disasters and other events. It can also obtain “spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst or thunderstorm monitoring”.

The satellite has a mission life of 10 years.

The GSLV-F10 is a 51.7-metre high vehicle, which will launch the satellite to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The EOS will then reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV, and the first one with a 4-metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing, used to protect the spacecraft.