Saturday, June 26, 2021
Latest news

ISRO conspiracy case: Interim bail for Kerala ex-DGP Siby Mathews

When the spy case emerged in 1994, Siby Mathews, then a DIG, had led the probe initiated by Kerala police and had arrested former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
June 26, 2021 6:48:18 am
Retired DGP Siby Mathews

Retired DGP Siby Mathews, who is arraigned as the fourth accused in the CBI case pertaining to conspiracy behind the ISRO spy case, on Friday got interim bail from the district sessions court here.

When the spy case emerged in 1994, Mathews, then a DIG, had led the probe initiated by Kerala police and had arrested former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

In a related development, the High Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to P S Jayaprakash, the 11th accused in the case. He was a deputy central intelligence officer. The court posted the petition for further hearing to July 2.

Last month, the CBI’s Delhi unit had registered the FIR against 18 people, all of them retired from Kerala police or the Intelligence Bureau, on charges of framing Nambi Narayanan in the spy case.

