Space traffic rises: Isro performed record 140 collision-avoidance manoeuvres in 2025

For any space mission, a successful launch is only the beginning. Much like navigating ground traffic with GPS, space assets require constant guidance to survive an increasingly crowded orbital environment. In a stark reminder of this growing “space traffic,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed last week that it performed a record 140 collision-avoidance manoeuvres (CAMs) in 2025 to protect Indian space assets, the highest number for a year in the 2010-2025 period.

Isro regularly conducts close-approach monitoring of all space objects using Indian space assets. CAM is needed to avoid a critical close approach that could lead to a collision with important space assets, such as satellites or spacecraft. CAM is performed by thrusting the satellite using the fuel stored on board.