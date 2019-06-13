India planning to have its own space station: ISRO chief K Sivan

A day after announcing the launch date of Chandrayaan-2, the chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan said Thursday that India is planning to have a space station of its own. “We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station,” news agency PTI quoted Sivan as saying.

He added that the project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.

On Wednesday, Sivan announced that ISRO’s second spacecraft to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, will be launched on July 15 this year. The spacecraft will attempt to make its first-ever soft landing on the moon on September 5 or September 6, 52 days after its launch.

The ISRO chief added that Chandrayaan-2 will explore the southern part of the celestial body, making India the first country to do so. He also said that this is the most complex mission ever undertaken by the organisation.

Chandrayaan-2 will comprise of three parts —an orbiter, a lander and the rover —and will carry 14 scientific payloads, including instruments which will help “understand the moon’s composition and seismic activities better,” Sivan said.

The mission will cost Rs 978 crore.