ISRO releases images of Moon’s surface clicked by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

The Indian Space Research Organisation Friday shared pictures captured by the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Chandrayaan-2. The OHRC provides very high spatial resolution images of Moon’s surface.

The image was clicked from an altitude of 100km, the space agency said. It covered a part of Boguslawsky E crater (named after a German astronomer) lies in the southern polar region of Moon.

The orbiter module of the Chandrayaan-2 space mission is currently placed in the intended orbit around the moon. The space agency had earlier said that the orbiter is likely to enrich our understanding of the moon’s evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the Polar Regions, using its eight scientific instruments.

ISRO has also maintained that Chandrayaan’s orbiter has been functioning normally and performing experiments as planned.

India’s hopes of soft-landing a spacecraft on the Moon were dashed on September 7 after the space agency lost communication with Vikram lander during its final descent stage when it was just 335 metres above the lunar surface.

It was said that the lander failed to bring down its speed to the level required to make a soft landing. The incident, which took place 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoped to reduce its speed from 6,048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower.