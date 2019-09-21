Chandrayaan 2: As lunar night descends, all hopes to restore contact with lander over

All hopes to restore any contact with Chandrayaan’s Vikram lander has become futile as lunar night descended on Friday over the area where the lander currently is lying.

The nights on Moon can be extremely cold, especially in the south polar region where the Vikram lander attempted a soft landing. The temperature in the region can drop as low as -200°C. Instruments aboard the lander of Chandrayaan-2 were not designed to withstand such kind of cold temperature and are likely to have suffered permanent damage.

India’s hopes of soft-landing a spacecraft on the Moon were dashed on September 7 after the ISRO lost communication with Vikram lander during its final descent stage when it was just 335 metres above the lunar surface.

It was said that the lander failed to bring down its speed to the level required to make a soft landing. The incident, which took place 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoped to reduce its speed from 6,048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan Saturday said that Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter is doing very well and that the next priority for the space agency will be the Gaganyaan mission —an indigenous mission that would take Indian astronauts to space.

Earlier, the space agency tweeted out a thank you message for all who have supported the agency throughout its Chandrayaan-2 mission. ISRO said: “Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!”