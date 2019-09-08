‘Your work is not in vain… no need to lose heart’: Leaders laud ISRO scientists

Leaders across the political divide have lauded the efforts of ISRO scientists over the Chandrayaan-2 mission which faltered in the last leg.

Hailing the team of scientists and researchers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the mission has laid the foundation for achieving greater feats and the entire country awaits in anticipation for traversing the next frontier of space. “We owe a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and have inspired generations to reach for the stars,” she said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions.”

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “We are proud of our scientists. The @isro team worked hard for #Chandrayaan2. A befitting tribute to our founding fathers who envisioned India’s place in the league of scientifically advanced nations far ahead of their times. A testimony to the scientific temper they ingrained in us, and their unmatched caliber and dedication. My sincere gratitude and congratulations to@isro. We are all with you. May you continue to make us proud!”

Banerjee’s Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal urged scientists not to lose heart.”We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind!” he said.

DMK presidentM K Stalin tweeted, “Thank You Team @isro for inspiring a billion people to look towards outer space and place our faith in the power of science and technology. We are proud of our scientists for taking us farther than before #Chandrayaan2.”

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “The history of our scientific milestones has shown us how the fight and struggle has been continuous. Bravo that ISRO and our scientists got us so far. We are confident that the next steps will be more satisfying.”

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar said in an official release, “We are quite confident that our scientists will keep their energy and enthusiasm and will move ahead to achieve our goal. Information gathered from Chandrayaan-2 mission will help future scientific endeavors.”