ISRO Chandrayaan-2 launch Live Updates: Countdown for India’s mission to the moon begins; lift-off at 2.43 pm

A 20-hour countdown is underway for lift-off, which is scheduled at 2.34 pm.

Chandrayaan-2, the sequel to Chandrayaan-1, consists of three modules — an Orbiter, Lander and Rover. The Orbiter will orbit the Moon from 100 kilometres away, while the Lander will carry the Rover module to the surface of the Moon. As it makes a soft-landing, the Rover will detach itself and slowly crawl on the surface to record observations and collect data. The Lander module is named ‘Vikram’, after Vikram Sarabhai. The Rover, called ‘Pragyaan’ (wisdom), is a six-wheeled solar-powered vehicle.

Chandrayaan-2 was originally scheduled to launch on July 15. It was aborted after scientists noticed a sudden drop in pressure in a chamber filled with helium gas. “Whatever technical snag we observed on July 15 has been rectified. The vehicle is in good health… The (pre-launch) rehearsal has been successfully completed,” ISRO chairman K Sivan said was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Live Updates: A 20-hour countdown began at 6.43 pm Sunday for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, scheduled at 2.43 pm Monday. Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will have a window of only a few minutes to launch India’s first exploratory mission to the Moon, making it necessary that all operations in the run-up to lift-off are conducted with extreme precision, a former ISRO scientist said.

ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live: With Chandrayaan-2, India will become the fourth country to soft-land a rover on the Moon after Russia, the US and China. (PTI Photo)

Chandrayaan-2 will spend 23 days in the Earth’s orbit, after which its journey to the Moon will take seven days. For the next 13 days, it will remain in lunar orbit, going around the Moon in an orbit of 100 km. The Lander module would separate from the Orbiter on Day 43, or September 2, and could continue to go around the Moon for another few days in a lower orbit.

The actual landing will happen on September 6, as originally scheduled, or in the early hours of September 7.

Chandrayaan-2 is India’s first attempt to land on the lunar surface. Its first Moon mission Chandrayaan-1, which was launched in 2008, was an Orbiter mission. But one of the instruments on board, called Moon Impact Probe (MIP) was made to crashland on the lunar surface. The MIP was one of the two instruments of Chandrayaan-1 that provided irrefutable evidence of the presence of water on the Moon.

With Chandrayaan-2, India will become the fourth country to soft-land a rover on the Moon after Russia, the US and China.

With these missions, ISRO has also been signalling a distinct change in its priorities — henceforth, it would be an agency engaged mainly in space and inter-planetary exploration, while other ventures like commercial satellite launches would only be secondary activities. Much would, however, depend on the success of Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan.