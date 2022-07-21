scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

ISRO Chairman S Somanath hopes Gaganyaan will be successful by 2023 end

Somanath says it’s important to make outer space habitable to humans because ‘there is no guarantee that life on the earth won’t go extinct in the future’.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
July 21, 2022 10:11:44 pm
Somanath said it was important to make outer space habitable to humans.(Express Photo)

Speaking at a Human Space Flight Expo in Bengaluru on Thursday, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said India’s human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, would be successful by the end of next year, adding that the country should be able to make space a permanent habitat after 25 years.

“Astronauts are undergoing training and they are back from Russia. In the next one year, they will be undergoing many theoretical, experimental, simulation activities and will be trained in specific skills related to the mission… There was an important crew module and propulsion module test that was conducted recently. We are also planning to do a revised crew abort system—a process of aborting the mission in case of an emergency—using a test vehicle which will be flagged off to Sriharikota for launch in two or three days. We hope that all our tests will go successfully and be able to meet the target by the end of 2023,” said Somanath.

Model of launch vehicle(Express Photo)

Somanath said it was important to make outer space habitable to humans. “There is no guarantee that life on the earth won’t go extinct in the future. As human beings, we are not ready to go extinct. It is in this direction that it is important to tap the space and rocket technology to overcome the gravity of the earth and travel to space and make it habitable for life to thrive,” he said.

However, the ISRO chief said, India still needs to explore more in space. “In fact, if you don’t put your foot on the moon or Mars today, it will be denied to you in future. Hence it is our responsibility to create the technological capabilities now and be able to travel to space and live there. It is my dream that after India crosses 100 years of independence, we must be able to make space a permanent habitat for Indians,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
The exhibition, which will go on till Sunday, will also have live lecturers and demonstrations on Gaganyaan, satellite communication, space exploration and other topics.(Express Photo)

Earlier at the Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium, Somanath inaugurated the exhibition featuring an interactive model of the Ganganyaan mission, scaled models of launch vehicles, satellites, a crew module, a space suit, a space toilet, the Mars rover and an interactive model of the thermal control system.

It will have a sky theatre, which will screen The Indian Space Odyssey- Sounding Rockets to Gaganyaan, a film chronicling the evolution of India’s space research agency over the past six decades.

The exhibition, which will go on till Sunday, will also have live lecturers and demonstrations on Gaganyaan, satellite communication, space exploration and other topics.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement