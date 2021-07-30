ISRO case: Kerala HC grants interim relief to ex-DGP Sreekumar

Ordering that Sreekumar shall not be arrested till August 2, the Bench of Justice K Haripal tagged his plea with two other bail applications pertaining to the same case, pending before another Bench, which had also passed interim orders against the arrest of those petitioners. (File Photo)

Kerala HC Thursday granted interim protection to former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar from arrest in a case being probed by CBI into an alleged conspiracy to implicate former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 spy case.

Ordering that Sreekumar shall not be arrested till August 2, the Bench of Justice K Haripal tagged his plea with two other bail applications pertaining to the same case, pending before another Bench, which had also passed interim orders against the arrest of those petitioners. The three pleas would come up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Ashok Menon on August 2.

Sreekumar, the seventh accused in the case, was deputy director with Intelligence Bureau in Thiruvananthapuram when the scandal surfaced. The CBI is probing the case following orders from the SC, which initiated proceedings based on the Justice D K Jain Committee report.

Additional Solicitor General of India S V Raju, who appeared for CBI, opposed Sreekumar’s bail plea, saying the issue involves criminal conspiracy against security.

Sreekumar, in his plea moved by senior advocate S Sreekumar, pointed that interrogation of most of the accused in the ISRO case had been covertly videographed by the technical wing of the IB from Delhi. “As revealed by M K Dhar, former joint director of the IB, in his book ‘Open Secrets’, 70 cassettes of the recordings are available in IB headquarters. The court must get and examine these materials and copies of special reports submitted by the Director, IB, to Union Home Minister, the PM and other higher authorities,’’ he said.