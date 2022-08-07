Isro analysing status of satellites and SSLV performance after data loss during mission’s final stage

After the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) newly developed small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) suffered some data losses in the final stage of its maiden flight Sunday morning, the space agency said it is analysing the status of satellites and the SSLV performance.

Isro chairperson Dr S Somanath said: “We had in the terminal phase of the mission some data losses occurring and we are analysing the data. And, we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon.”

The new rocket was carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 weighing 145 kg and AzaadiSat, made by 750 school girls to celebrate the 75 years of Independence under SpaceKidz India, weighing 8 kg.

The SSLV, which uses three solid fuel-based stages and a liquid fuel-based velocity trimming module (VTM) to place the satellite in orbit, was designed keeping in mind the quick turnaround time needed for commercial launch. The launch using the vehicle can be carried out within a week, with Somanath telling The Indian Express that the vehicle can be integrated in two days, tested for the next two, with rehearsal and launch in another two days. This was achieved during the current mission, he said Saturday.

The lift-off from India’s only spaceport in Sriharikota at 9:18 am was typical of any other launch and remained so for the first three stages of the vehicle. But there was some deviation from the mapped trajectory during the coasting phase, with the third stage separation, VTM ignition, and satellite injection a little delayed from what was mentioned in the space agency’s mission brochure.

There was a silence in the mission control room after the separation of the satellites on board at 738 and 788 seconds after the lift-off.

“The maiden flight of SSLV D1 just now completed. All stages performed as expected. We are currently in the process of analysing the data to conclude the outcome of the mission concerning whether a stable orbit is achieved or not,” Somanath said.