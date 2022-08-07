Isro analysing status of satellites and SSLV performance after data loss during mission’s final stage

August 7, 2022 11:33:59 am
After the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) newly developed small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) suffered some data losses in the final stage of its maiden flight Sunday morning, the space agency said it is analysing the status of satellites and the SSLV performance.
Isro chairperson Dr S Somanath said: “We had in the terminal phase of the mission some data losses occurring and we are analysing the data. And, we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon.”
The new rocket was carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 weighing 145 kg and AzaadiSat, made by 750 school girls to celebrate the 75 years of Independence under SpaceKidz India, weighing 8 kg.
The SSLV, which uses three solid fuel-based stages and a liquid fuel-based velocity trimming module (VTM) to place the satellite in orbit, was designed keeping in mind the quick turnaround time needed for commercial launch. The launch using the vehicle can be carried out within a week, with Somanath telling The Indian Express that the vehicle can be integrated in two days, tested for the next two, with rehearsal and launch in another two days. This was achieved during the current mission, he said Saturday.
Subscriber Only Stories
The lift-off from India’s only spaceport in Sriharikota at 9:18 am was typical of any other launch and remained so for the first three stages of the vehicle. But there was some deviation from the mapped trajectory during the coasting phase, with the third stage separation, VTM ignition, and satellite injection a little delayed from what was mentioned in the space agency’s mission brochure.
There was a silence in the mission control room after the separation of the satellites on board at 738 and 788 seconds after the lift-off.
“The maiden flight of SSLV D1 just now completed. All stages performed as expected. We are currently in the process of analysing the data to conclude the outcome of the mission concerning whether a stable orbit is achieved or not,” Somanath said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
JugJugg Jeeyo cast reunites for a success bash hosted by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani asks, ‘Is there a sequel in the waiting?’
Explained: Why Kenya’s presidential election is important
Meteoric rise of ‘Brand Alia Bhatt’: With $68.1 million valuation, how she’s zooming ahead
From Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 1-August 7)
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Will India Test their bench strength?
CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id
Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
Boy surprises grandpa with a signed ball after hitting his first home run. Watch heartening video
IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
Apple will start iPhone 14 production in India at same time as China: Ming-Chi Kuo
7 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility