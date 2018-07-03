Israeli woman dies of suffocation during sex, boyfriend charged

Police had initially lodged a case of accidental death in the case. (Representational) Police had initially lodged a case of accidental death in the case. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police on Monday booked an Israeli national for the death of his girlfriend in a hotel last year, news agency PTI reported. 23-year-old Oriron Yakov was booked under charges of IPC sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The charges were lodged after a report from the forensic science lab confirmed that his 20-year-old girlfriend, also an Israeli national, had died of suffocation during an act of sexual intercourse, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The incident dates back to March 2017 when the two Israeli national visited India on a tourist visa and stayed in a hotel in Colaba area of South Mumbai. According to report, during the intercourse, Yakov allegedly applied pressure on the woman’s neck and she got suffocated that led to her death. Following the incident, Yakov had informed the hotel staff that his girlfriend was lying motionless in the room.

Police had then lodged a case of accidental death as the exact cause of her demise was not known. The woman’s family members had later taken the body to Israel. The official said that the police recently received the forensic lab’s report which mentioned that the woman died of suffocation.

Yakov is currently residing in Israel.

